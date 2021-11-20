Prawn farming set to double in erstwhile Warangal district

Warangal/Hanumakonda: The evolution of aquaculture from subsistence occupation to a lucrative commercial venture has helped fisherfolk multifold especially in achieving self-sufficiency, if not affluence. Thanks to the Telangana government's efforts to prop up prawn farming in the State. Together Warangal and Hanumakonda districts have eight tanks selected by the government for prawn farming. And into the third year of the pilot project, fishermen now stand to reap a good harvest.

In Warangal district, there are five tanks - Mylaram, Elguri Rangampet, Madannapet, Dammannapet and Chalivagu project – being covered under the pilot project to rear scampi (Macrobrachium rosenbergii) variety, locally known as Neelakanta royyalu. The district has 167 fishermen co-operative societies with a membership of 13,450 fishermen.

The fisheries department released 11.34 lakh prawn juveniles (each worth around Rs 2.50) in these five tanks. For the third consecutive year, authorities chose Dharmasagar, Pedda Pendyala and Kamalapur tanks in Hanumakonda district to rear scampi. There are 95 fishermen societies in the district with 10,424 members. This year, the target is to rear 8.44 lakh prawn juveniles. However, so far they have released 4.27 lakh prawn juveniles in these tanks. According to officials, the fishermen are expected to get revenue of Rs 6 crore this time around. This is double compared to last year.

Speaking to The Hans India, Warangal District Fisheries Officer P Naresh Kumar said, "The remarkable growth in fisheries production and productivity suggests that the fisheries sector has a lot of potential. The effort of the government to rejuvenate the ailing fisheries sector is proliferating favourable results. We took up prawn farming in three tanks in the last two year. Predicting good revenue, we have added another two tanks this year. The prawn rearing will be taken up in more tanks, if the Central government provides funds."