Pro-people govt stands by farmers: Aadi Srinivas

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to farmers, Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas said the administration is ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cotton growers in the district.

He, along with in-charge Collector Garima Agarwal, inaugurated CCI cotton procurement centres at Nampally, Sankepally, and Konaraopet mandals on Monday.

Aadi said that necessary measures have been taken to facilitate smooth cotton procurement without causing any inconvenience to farmers. Five CCI centres are operational across the district, offering the MSP ranging from Rs 7,689 to Rs 8,110 per quintal, depending on the quality of the produce.

Highlighting the government’s focus on farmer welfare, the MLA said that over the past 20 months, nearly ₹1 lakh crore has been spent on agricultural schemes, including ₹20,000 crore towards farm loan waivers. He also mentioned that ₹300 crore has been sanctioned for canal and irrigation works under the Ellampalli Project.District in-charge Collector Garima Agarwal said that cotton has been cultivated across 46,000 acres this season, yielding an estimated 5 lakh quintals. She urged farmers to book their procurement slots through the Kapas Kisan app and assured that coordination among CCI, agriculture, and marketing departments would ensure hassle-free procurement.