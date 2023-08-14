PRRLI will pave way for Palamuru prosperity

Mahabubnagar: Getting environmental clearance for the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation (PRRLI) project is a historic victory of BRS government, observed Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, while taking part in the Rytanna Sambaralu programme at Yedula Reservoir in Nagarkurnool district on Saturday.

A large number of farmers and BRS activists gathered at Yedula reservoir anointed the portraits of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Niranjan Reddy with milk. Later, as many as 250 local leaders from Congress, BJP and other parties from Peddamandadi and Khillaghanapur mandals joined the BRS fold in the presence of the minister. Earlier farmers and BRS activists conducted a bike rally from Wanaparthy to Yedula reservoir.

Niranjan Reddy Chief Minister KCR had laid a foundation for a bright future of Telangana for the next 1,000 years and accordingly he launched various long-term and short-term irrigation projects in the state. “Never before had anyone had dreamt that such a big project to store more than 90 tmcft of water would come up in Mahabubnagar district.

The earlier rulers who ruled the region for more than 60 years had completely turned the Palamuru region barren and ruined the lives of farmers forcing them to become laborers and migratory workers. Today, as the elections are coming near those leaders who ruled earlier are coming to villages and misguide the people with their false promises,” he told a gathering on the occasion.

He reminded that in 2009 KCR had predicted that Telangana would be definitely formed and at that time he had promised to the people of Palamuru region that PRRLI project would be taken up and irrigation water would be provided to 10 lakh acres in erstwhile Mahabubnagar and Ranga Reddy district while another 2.5 lakh acres would be irrigated in Nalgonda district.