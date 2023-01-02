Rao Padma accuses BRS of diverting central funds

Warangal: The BJP is committed to the development of Greater Warangal, party's Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma said.

Interacting with the residents of Peddammagadda in the city as part of 'Intintiki BJP' (BJP to every household), a door to door campaign to propagate Centre's welfare programmes, on Monday, she said that the Narendra Modi government had included Warangal in several developmental initiatives such as Smart City Mission. "The BRS Government in the State is not only diverting Central funds but also claiming credit for the Centre's programmes," Padma said.

Even though the BJP didn't win a single MP and MLA seat in the region, the Centre was pumping in hundreds of crores of rupees for the development of Warangal under various programmes, she said. On the other hand, the BRS people's representatives have blithe concern towards the development of the city. She alleged that the BRS leaders claimed credit for the construction of double bedroom houses though they were built by the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana funds. The BRS leaders are also collecting bribes for allotting the double bedroom houses, she alleged.

BJP created a sense of trust among the people that it could bring a change in the fate of poor people, she said, stating that the saffron party is certain to form the government in Telangana after the next elections under the leadership of Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and State president Bandi Sanjay. The BJP leaders distributed pamphlets explaining the development activities in Warangal carried out by the Centre.

