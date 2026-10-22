Ravan Dahan marks grand Dasara celebrations in Thorrur

Hanumakonda: Ravan Dahan marked the Dussehra celebrations organised by the Congress party at Yathiraja Rao Park in Thorrur on Tuesday night. Palakurthi MLA Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy attended the event as the chief guest and inaugurated the programme by lighting a lamp. The effigy of Ravana was later set ablaze amid enthusiastic participation by the public.

Addressing the gathering, Yashaswini Reddy said Dussehra symbolised the victory of good over evil and righteousness over unrighteousness.

She called upon people to uphold truth, justice and righteousness while fostering peace, brotherhood and unity in society.

She extended festive greetings to the people of Palakurthi constituency, wishing them happiness, good health and prosperity.



