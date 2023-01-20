Sanjay needs vision test: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: It's better if the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay gets his eyes tested at the Kanti Velugu programme, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Speaking to media persons along with Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar in Hanumakonda on Thursday, Errabelli said that Sanjay has little knowledge about politics.

Referring to Sanjay's remarks that people were more interested in India-New Zealand cricket match than Wednesday's BRS' public meeting, Errabelli said that the BJP State chief needs a vision test as he could not perceive the massive success of the public meeting in Khammam.

Further, he advised Sanjay to touch an electricity transmission line if he has doubts over uninterrupted power supply in the State.

Taking a dig at Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Errabelli backed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's rephrasing of 'Make in India' as 'Joke in India'.

"Instead of criticising KCR, Kishan Reddy should tell what he has done for Telangana as the Union Minister. Kishan Reddy who failed to pursue the Centre for rail coach factory in Kazipet has no locus standi to comment on KCR," Errabelli said. Even though the onus is on Centre to resolve the water disputes, Kishan Reddy was blaming the State Government, he said.

He said that BJP has become burdensome for the nation as it was hell-bent on privatising the public sector units (PSUs) to benefit the two Gujarati business tycoons. The BRS will extend all the welfare schemes initiated by Telangana to the entire country, Errabelli said.

Training guns against TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, Errabelli said that KCR didn't conspire to defeat the Congress in Karnataka. In fact, the Congress has already passed its sell-by date. On the other hand, the BJP is staring down the barrel as it lost the faith of the people, Errabelli said.

Vinay Bhaskar said that while the nation is debating about the BRS and KCR, the BJP is blinded by its lust for power. The days of the Narendra Modi government were numbered, he added. Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh, Warangal MLA Nannapuneni Narender and Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy were present.