Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's services are a source of pride for the country

Hanumakonda: Warangal Police Commissioner N. Shweta said that the services rendered by the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the integrity and unity of the country are memorable and the services he provided to the country are a source of pride for every Indian. He called on everyone to be a partner in the development of the country by adopting unity, discipline and a healthy lifestyle.

On the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary and National Unity Day (Ekta Diwas), several programs were organized under the auspices of the Warangal Police Commissionerate on Saturday.

On this occasion, Police Commissioner N. Shweta paid tribute to the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Police Commissionerate by garlanding it.

Later, the Ekta Run organized by the Warangal Police Commissionerate in collaboration with AJ Pedals from Hanumakonda Police Headquarters was held with enthusiasm. Police Commissioner N. Shweta attended as the chief guest and started the run and ran along with the participants and encouraged them. Students from various colleges in the Tricity, members of the Walkers Association, NCC cadets, representatives of AJ Pedals, police officers and staff participated in this program in large numbers.

The 5 and 10 km run that started from the Police Headquarters continued to the Gopalaswamy Temple in Warangal and ended with the return to the Headquarters on the same route.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP said that everyone should take inspiration from his ideals, who played a key role in the merger of princely states after independence and laid the foundation for the unity of the country. He said that through Ekta Run, people can be made aware of the importance of national integration and unity, as well as a healthy lifestyle and physical fitness. He suggested that they should move forward with a sense of unity by putting the ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel into practice.

Later, three winners were selected in each of the different categories of the running competitions and the Police Commissioner presented them with prizes.

Central Zone DCP Dara Kavitha, Additional DCP (Administration) Rayala Prabhakar Rao, ACPs Madhusudhan, Johnny Narasimhulu, AR Additional DCPs Suresh, Srinivas, RIs, RSIs of the AR division, other police officers and staff participated in these programs.