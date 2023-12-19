Sarvodaya Mitra holds talent test for students

Warangal: Sarvodaya Mitra Mandali Trust in association with the Vadaanya Jana Society, a non-profit organisation, conducted a talent test for the students in Hanumakonda on Monday. Sarvodaya Trust founder and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) 60th Division Corporator Dasyam Abhinav Bhaskar said that he aims to prepare the students for competitive examinations in the future. The two-hour test was conducted for the students studying Class IX and X in Markazi, Shayampet, Waddepally and Somidi government schools. Around 600 students took the test in the subjects of mathematics, physics, chemistry and general knowledge.

Abhinav Bhaskar, son of former minister Pranay Bhaskar, made his political entry in 2021. On the charity front, Abhinav is also doing his best to help the distressed sections by establishing the Pranay Bhaskar Foundation. He also helped 70-odd people of his native Waddepally Colony suffering from cataract issues to get treatment. He also helped the poor students by providing them with notebooks and other stationery. Abhinav had also organised job fairs to help the jobless youth.

Sarvodaya Trust members said that the test will be conducted in every December. They thanked the schools’ management for their cooperation in conducting the talent test. Modem Rajesh, Pinninti Vijay Kumar, Maddela Karthik, Sri Sai, Karthikeya, Avinash, Riaz and Prashanth were among others present.