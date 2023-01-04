Speed up Devadula lift works: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: The third phase of the JCR Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme needs to be expedited, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Reviewing the progress of Devadula lift scheme works in Hanumakonda on Wednesday, the minister expressed disappointment over the slow pace of works that benefit Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, and Mahabubabad districts.

"The government had gone for re-tender due to inordinate delay in carrying out lift work by the previous contractor. Despite this, there was not much progress. It's been three years even though we have promised to complete the lift works within six months," Errabelli said. The lift scheme works need to be completed before Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao conducts a review on it, he said. The minister emphasised the need for coordination between the officials and contractors to complete the lift scheme works at the earliest. Warangal, Hanumakonda, and Jangaon district collectors B Gopi, Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and Ch Sivalingaiah and chief engineer Sudhakar Reddy were among others attended the meeting.

In another programme, the minister released the calendar and diary of the District Central Cooperative Bank (DCCB). Speaking on the occasion, the minister greeted the management for running the bank efficiently. Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said that Warangal DCCB has a great past. He urged the bank management to extend loans to 60 unorganised sector workers associations.

DCCB chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao said that the bank received the national level award for providing Rs. 350 crore loans. The bank also received the best cooperative bank for providing Rs 100 crore to self-help groups. This apart, the bank also received a national award for reducing non-performing assets (NPA) from 4 per cent to 3 per cent, he said. The DCCB also helped 200 students to go abroad by extending education loans to the tune of Rs 27 crore, Ravinder Rao said. In sum, the bank had given loans worth Rs. 1,193 crore to 1.11 lakh customers after the formation of the new body. Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh and Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy were among others present.