Speed up developmental works, Naini tells officials

Warangal: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy directed the officials to speed up the ongoing developmental works under various schemes, especially the Smart Cities Mission.

In a review meeting with the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) vice-chairman Shaik Rizwan Basha and other officials on Tuesday, he elicited information about the work status. He told them to finish the work according to the timeframe. Naini also enquired about the progress of Kaloji Kalakshetram, a cultural convention centre, and the construction of Mada Veedhulu at the historical Bhadrakali temple. KUDA project officer E Ajith Reddy and Head of the Smart City Anand Voleti were among others present.

Later, the MLA met the TSNPDCL chairman and managing director K Varun Reddy, and discussed the status of power supply-related problems and solutions.