SRU organises NSS youth festival

Warangal: The SR University’s National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit organised a University-Level Youth Festival on Thursday at Ananthasagar in Hanumakonda dis-trict. Chief Guest Prof. Deepak Garg, Vice-Chancellor of SR University (SRU), said that the NSS Youth Festival is a wonderful initiative that highlights students’ artis-tic abilities and strengthens their commitment to teamwork, discipline, and com-munity service. The dignitaries - Keynote Speaker Dr. V Mahesh, Guest of Honor Dr. R Archana Reddy, Special Guest Dr. AVV Sudhakar, and NSS Coordinator Dr. K Ravinder – also emphasised that the Youth Festival is not just a celebration of cultural excellence but also an opportunity for students to develop leadership qualities, teamwork, and a sense of social responsibility. Through various artistic and literary events, students were encouraged to think critically, express themselves confidently, and work collaboratively to make a meaningful impact.

Their presence and inspiring words motivated the participants to embrace their creative potential while upholding the core values of the National Service Scheme (NSS), which focuses on youth empowerment, community service, and leadership development.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with students enthusiastically participating in singing, instrumental music, classical and contemporary dance performances, drama, poetry recitations, debates, and quiz competitions.

The event concluded with an award ceremony, where students who excelled in various competitions were honored with certificates and trophies. Their achieve-ments were recognized as a testament to their hard work, perseverance, and commitment to excellence.