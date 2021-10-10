Strive hard to shape India: Dharmendra Pradhan

Warangal: It's the beginning of a new journey. Some of the students go for knowledge-based continuing of higher studies, some may look for employment and the others may become entrepreneurs, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Addressing the students at the 19th Convocation (virtual) of the NIT, Warangal, (NITW) on Saturday, the Union Education Minister told the students to strive hard for the greater common goal.

He advised the students to shape India into a better country as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The New India structure should be in such a way that benefits the society. He said that technological changes are a need for human resources with technological expertise in cutting edge areas such as Internet of Things (IOT), Machine learning. The guest of honour Dr K Kasturirangan, former Chairman ISRO, said that the Centre's new education policy (NEP) was crafted in such a way that it will touch all the needs of the citizens. He lauded the staff of NITW for working tirelessly to transform it from a normal REC into an institute of national reputation. He said that NITW has today turned into a truly multi-disciplinary institution.

Dr NV Raman Rao, Director, NITW, said that they offer eight programmes at UG level, 28 M.Tech, five M.Sc., one MCA and one MBA -- totalling 35 at master's level, which is one of the highest among the NITs.

As many as 1,740 students were awarded their degrees at the convocation. Out of this 105 are PhD degree awardees, 537 are M. Tech. and 215 are other Post Graduate Degree awardees and 883 are B. Tech. Degree awardees. In each branch of Engineering, topper of the B. Tech. class is awarded Roll of Honour Gold Medal and the topper of all branches put together is awarded Institute Gold Ganesh S of Mechanical & Engineering received the Institute Gold Medal virtually in the convocation for being the student with the highest CGPA among all the branches of Engineering. Also, seven other students received Gold medals from distinguished guests. NITW Registrar S Govardan Rao and Dean Academic Prof. Venu Gopal were among others present.

The chief guest inaugurated the NITW SIEMENS Centre of excellence (CoE) Centre, Hitachi Smart grid Laboratory, newly constructed foundation stone of Dhyan Chand Multipurpose Sports Complex hall and Civil& Mechanical engineering building complexes of NIT Warangal. Convocation was held through Motion Cap augmented Reality Virtual Technology.