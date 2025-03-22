Students dazzle at annual sports meet

Warangal: SR University (SRU) celebrated its 23rd Annual Sports Day at Anan-thasagar Campus on Friday. The chief guest Dr. Baba Aditya Verma, Sports Officer at IIT Hyderabad, emphasized the importance of sports in students’ lives, high-lighting its role in reducing mental stress and enhancing physical well-being. He encouraged students to engage in sports and shared that even a 30-minute daily walk can significantly improve health. He also congratulated SR University stu-dents for their remarkable performance in the South Zone Games.

SRU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Deepak Garg, stressed that sports play a crucial role in overall development, urging students to incorporate yoga and physical fitness into their daily routines. University Registrar, Dr. Archana Reddy, highlighted that par-ticipation in sports is an art, and success in games comes with both wins and loss-es, which should be embraced as part of the learning experience.

Dean of Student Welfare, Dr. AVV Sudhakar, encouraged students to actively par-ticipate in sports and extracurricular activities, as they help develop discipline and essential life skills. University Physical Director, Dr. Pulluri Srinivas Goud reiterated his commitment to supporting students in excelling in sports.

The prizes were awarded to winners of various sports events. The Computer Sci-ence & Engineering (CSE) department emerged as the overall champions, securing the rolling trophy presented by Dean, Prof. Indrajit Gupta, alongside the winning students.

Dr. K Ravinder, Associate Physical Director, and Physical Education Department Coaches – R K Satish, K. Sammayya, D Ravi, B Janaki Ramudu, K Amulya, P Madhavi, and P Shankar participated in the event.