Teachers play major role in kids’ life, says Naini

Warangal: Next to parents, it is the teacher whom the children look up to, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said. Speaking at a programme organised by the Telangana All Private Teachers Association (TAPTA) at the Press Club in Hanumakonda on Sunday, Naini stressed the importance of teachers’ role in child development. “Alongside parents, teachers are the ones who succeed in imparting moral values to students. The teachers’ role is not just limited to academics but it extends to inculcating human values and responsibilities among the students,” Naini said.

It’s not all that easy to succeed as a teacher. It requires patience, dedication, passion, and the ability to do more with less, said. Hence, the teachers command more respect than any other in the society, he added. He said that the future development of a nation truly lies in the hands of good teachers. The DCC chief gave away letters of appreciation to the teachers who were selected as the best.

TAPTA state president Chander Lal Naik, Corporator Thota Venkateshwarlu, INTUC Hanumakonda district secretary Kura Venkat, KU Assistant professor T Seshu, Chadalawada Mallikarjun Rao, retired principal G Venkatnarayana, Bhairi Prabhakar, M Ramesh and M Rajender were among others present.