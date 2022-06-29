Telangana Government playing to tune of land mafia: CPI

Warangal: The administration is keen on picking the small fish while letting the big ones go, CPI national secretary and Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam said, accusing the State government of playing to the tunes of land mafia.

The MP who along with party State secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao poor people's hutment near Nimmayi Cheruvu under Mattewada limits here on Wednesday said that the administration has become a puppet in the hands of realtors who have a free run in the city, occupying government land, nalahs and lakes. He accused the authorities of foisting false cases against the poor and letting the land mafia unscathed.

Binoy demanded the State Government to either allot housing sites or provide double bedroom houses to the shelter-less. "The authorities come down hard on the poor who occupy a piece of land for their shelter, but they are yet to take action against the encroachers who already occupied thousands of acres of the government," the Rajya Sabha member said. The administration has been in the grasp of realtors ever since the TRS assumed power, he alleged. The CPI will continue Bhu Poratam (struggle for land) until the government comes to the rescue of the poor, he said.

CPI State executive member Nedunuri Jyothy, Hanumakonda district secretary Karre Bikshapathi, Warangal district secretary Mekala Ravi, Sheikh Bashumiya, Panjala Ramesh, M Anil Kumar, Dandu Laxman, G Ramesh, B Ravinder, T Chandrakala, Jannu Ravi, Lydella Sharath, B Ramesh, P Ramesh, Thallapelli Rahela, K Sammaiaha and Suvarna were among others present.

In another development, the poor belonging to Gundla Singaram led by CPI cadres took out a rally from Kakatiya University to Pegadapally Dabbalu area. The protestors jostled with the police when the latter obstructed the rally. The police took Binoy Viswam, Takkalapally Srinivas Rao and Karre Bikshapathi into custody.

Earlier, Binoy Viswam interacted with the shelter-less who occupied government land near Gundla Singaram. He demanded the police to book cases against those who were carrying attacks against the poor. "The onus is on the government to ensure food and shelter to the poor," Binoy said.