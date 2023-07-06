Telangana to take over CKM college

Warangal: The State Government is to take over the administration of Chanda Kanthaiah Memorial Arts and Science College, popularly known as CKM College, one of the prestigious institutions in Telangana. The college, named after its donor Chanda Kanthaiah Shreshti, was established in 1968. The college had some of the great academicians like - Telangana ideologue Prof. Jayashankar, poet Pervaram Jagannadham and revolutionary poet P Varavara Rao etc. Initially, the college ran on the premises of AVV High School for about one year with 12 lecturers and around 200 students before shifting to its own building at Desaipet.



Within a short time, the college earned the distinction of being highly disciplined and earnest in imparting quality education due to the battery of lecturers it had. As a result, the college became a most sought after for the students especially for those belonging to the erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts. When Prof. K Jayashankar was the principal, the college had become an aided college in 1975.

Prof. T Vasudev (first principal of the college), Prof. Jayashankar and N Lingamurthy went on to become the vice-chancellors of Kakatiya University. Pervaram Jagannadham and Sivalinga Prasad have served as the VC of Telugu University and NAAC director respectively.

The institute’s alumni include T-JAC convener Prof. Kodandaram, former Central Information Commissioner Madabhushi Sridhar Acharyulu, Telangana Assembly Speaker S Madhusudhan Chary, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University VC R Sitarama Rao, Mahatma Gandhi University VC Altaf Hussain and former Chief Justice of Patna High Court L Narsimha Reddy.

Speaking to The Hans India, CKM College Principal Dr G Shashidhar Rao said, “We are yet to receive the GO. The takeover augurs well for the staff and institute.”

Meanwhile, the college principal, retired principals T Sudhakar Reddy, A Krishnamurthy, College Committee member Chanda Srikanth and several others greeted the Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender, who has been pursuing the State Government for the takeover of the college.