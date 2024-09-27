TGTDC’s food fiesta today

Warangal: Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) is to organise Cultural and Food Courts with Multicuisine Telangana Food Dishes in commemoration of World Tourism Day on Friday (September 27). As part of the event, the TGTDC is offering a Special Buffet Lunch and Dinner with unlimited food at the Haritha Hotel in Hanumakonda. Each adult and child will have to pay Rs 750, and Rs 500 respectively, according to the TGTDC Manager Tirthala Srinivas Rao.

The welcome includes – soft drinks, green salad, Russian salad, sprouts, soups etc. The main course recipes are… mutton dum biryani, country chicken, dum ka murghi, tawa machi (fish), lamb head, brinjal fry, kadai paneer etc. Chinese recipes – American chops, chilly chicken etc. The customers will be will be served dessert Qurbani ka Meetha with Vanilla ice cream and badam kheer. For further details, the customers can contact the TGTDC officials on mobile number 99510 22203.