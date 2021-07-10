'Then NTR, now KCR': Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Uppal (Warangal Urban): Hitherto the region was neglected totally, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, referring to the successive governments that ruled the undivided Andhra Pradesh. Taking part in Palle Pragathi programme at Uppal under Kamalapur mandal in Warangal Urban district on Friday, he said that K Chandrasekhar Rao Government made all the difference by setting right the derailed development.

"Telangana is the only State in the country that is releasing funds to gram panchayats every month. The rural areas have been witnessing all round development with the works taken up under the Palle Pragathi programme. Never before, the focus was on greenery, sanitation, dumping yards and graveyards etc. Thanks to the Chief Minister who introduced quite a few welfare and developmental programmes covering all sections of the people," Errabelli said.

The government continued all the welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu even though the State was reeling under the economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, the minister said.

"I haven't seen chief ministers like NT Rama Rao and K Chandrasekhar Rao in my life. Such was the greatness of NTR and KCR," he said, drawing comparison of pro-farmer changes brought in by the duo. He accused the Central Government of failing the farmers by not offering remunerative prices to farmers' produce. The Minister said that the State Government has plans to provide Aasara pensions to those above the age of 57 years from this month.

The minister kept the attendees in good humour by his witty remarks. "Nuvvu baaga ooputunnav" (doing well in Telangana slang), he said addressing the MPDO of Kamalapur. It left the attendees in laughter; however, his remarks have created a bit of ruckus in the social media. Responding to this, Errabelli urged the people not to distort his words which were said in good faith.

Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, Urban Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, DRDA PD Srinivas Kumar and DPO Jagadish were among others present.