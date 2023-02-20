Tribals getting their due in TS: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Telangana government initiated several welfare schemes and developmental programmes for the empowerment of Scheduled Tribes (STs), Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said, speaking at the Banjara Atmeeya Sammelanam in Hanumakonda on Sunday.

Errabelli said that KCR not only increased the quota for tribes but also upgraded 2,471 Thandas into gram panchayats and allowed them to rule their habitations. "The government provided BT road connectivity to as many as 1,682 girijan habitations with an outlay of Rs 1,276 crore. The government also provided three phase electricity to 3,467 tribal habitations by spending Rs 221 crore. More than one lakh tribal families have been provided free power supply upto 101 units," Errabelli said. He said that foundation stone will be laid for the construction of Rs 2 crore Tribal Atma Gourava building, Sevalal temple and function hall at Palakurthi on February 26. Vinay Bhaskar said that the government gave top priority to tribals' education. "The government also proposed Rs 323 crore to give economic support to the tribals in the budget," Vinay said.