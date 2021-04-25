TRS, BJP failed to develop Warangal: Srinivas Rao

Warangal: Neither of them made an effort to bring the Railway coach factory to Kazipet, CPI State secretariat member Thakkallapally Srinivas Rao said, launching a tirade against the BJP and the TRS. Taking part in the door-to-door campaign in the 63rd Division for party candidate Bandloju Rajamani in Kazipet on Saturday, he criticised the BJP-led Central government for ignoring the assurances given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014.

"The TRS government also failed to exert pressure on the Centre to get the State's due such as Bayyaram steel plant and tribal university etc," Rao said. Both the TRS and the BJP have no moral right to seek people's mandate in the April 30 polling for the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), he asserted.

Stating that CPI has always worked for the rights of the poor and downtrodden, Rao appealed to people to support their candidates in the GWMC polls. He assured that CPI nominees will stand by the people, if they were voted to win.CPI Warangal Urban District secretary Mekala Ravi, city secretary Sheikh Bashumiya, Maddela Yellesh, Ramancha Sarangapani, Munigala Bikshapathi and K Swamy and others were present.