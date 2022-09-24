TRS misusing Central funds, alleges Union Minister

Warangal: The BJP-led Central Government working for the welfare of every section of the society and the development of the country, Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region & Cooperation BL Verma said. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Friday, he said that the Centre had launched several welfare schemes and developmental programmes during the last eight years for the benefit of poor and distressed sections.

Verma said that the Centre launched Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), a national mission for financial inclusion, with an objective of ensuring access to financial products and services. All benefits under various schemes such as subsidies, pensions and COVID relief funds are being credited to the Jan Dhan accounts of the people, through direct benefit transfer (DBT), said.

"The Centre is on a mission to provide houses to shelterless people through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. On the other hand, the TRS Government which failed to fulfill its election promise of providing double bedroom houses to the poor was diverting the Central funds," Verma said. The TRS Government also deprived people of getting the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme, he added.

He urged the people to teach a lesson to the TRS which betrayed them in the next elections. Sensing the imminent danger of losing the elections in the hands of the saffron party, the TRS Government is resorting to attacks against the BJP cadres, besides foisting false cases against them, he said.

"BJP government ended rowdyism in Uttar Pradesh, and the same thing will happen in Telangana," Verma said. BJP State general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy, former minister G Vijayarama Rao former MLAs Mandadi Satyanarayan Reddy, Onteru Jaipal, Marthineni Dharma Rao, Vannala Sriramulu, Kondeti Sridhar, Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma, State spokesperson A Rakesh Reddy, Dashmanth Reddy, Gurumurthy Shiva Kumar and G Satyanarayan Rao were among others present.