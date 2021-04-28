TRS MLAs are corrupted: Revanth Reddy

Warangal: Land grabbing is the sole agenda of the TRS leaders, TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy said, campaigning for the Congress nominees contesting Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) elections here on Tuesday. He accused TRS MLAs of resorting to land grabbing instead of resolving the issues faced by the people. Reddy criticised the ruling TRS for ignoring the development of Warangal.

"The TRS leadership deceived the candidature of those genuinely participated in the Telangana agitation, and fielded its henchmen," Reddy said, appealing to the rebels to support the Congress. He accused the TRS leaders of foisting false cases against the Congress cadre. They will have to pay back after Congress takes over the reins of the State in 2023, he warned. He heaped praise on Konda Murali and Konda Surekha for their command over the Warangal East constituency.

Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said that TRS failed to fulfill its election promises. "The people are ready to teach a fitting lesson to the TRS in this election," Naini said. Time has come for the Congress cadres to show their strength in tackling the TRS' money power, he added. Former minister Konda Surekha and former MLC Konda Murali were among others present.