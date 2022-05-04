  • Menu
Untimely rains wreak havoc in Warangal

A woman is seen trying to sweep away rainwater in Jangaon district on Wednesday
Warangal: The untimely rains on Tuesday night wreaked havoc on standing crops, especially paddy, in the erstwhile Warangal district. The harvested paddy was also drenched in the rain and some farmers who were waiting at the procurement centres also incurred losses.

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rains or thundershowers for the next four days, farmers are a worried lot. The IMD has issued a yellow alert to Mahabubabad, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts.

It may be recalled here that the untimely rains wreaked havoc on standing crops – maize, chilli; paddy in the transplantation stage in January this year.

Meanwhile, mercury dropped significantly on Wednesday much to the respite of people, who have been facing a heat wave for the last one week.

