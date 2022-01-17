Warangal: 19 held for illegal rooster fight

Warangal: The Task Force Police on Sunday arrested at least 19 persons engaged in cockfights in two separate incidents in the erstwhile Warangal district. The Task Force team along with special party police arrested 10 persons on the outskirts of Mallikuduru village under Velair police station limits in Warangal district and seized Rs 54,980 in cash, 11 cell phones, four liquor bottles and seven roosters, including a dead one, from them. The accused were handed over to Velair police. Task Force Inspectors Ch Srinivasji, R Santosh, Sub-inspector Premanandam and others took part in the raid.



Elsewhere in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, the Task Force police led by Inspector G Mohan raided a cockfighting den at a forest location near Damerakunta village under the Kataram police station limits and arrested nine persons for their involvement in the cockfight. The police seized Rs 7,150 in cash, six cell phones, six motorcycles, and four roosters from them. Investigation is on by the Kataram police. All the accused belong to Kataram mandal. ASI Amarender Reddy and Task Force police participated in the raid.