Warangal: 38 prisoners set free on Gandhi Jayanti

Warangal: As many as 38 prisoners were released from Warangal Central Prison on Saturday under a special remission plan as part of Mahatma Gandhi's 151st birth anniversary celebration. Of the 38 prisoners benefited from the remission, 27 are men and 11 are women, belonging to the erstwhile districts of Warangal, Karimnagar, Adilabad and Khammam. The male convicts who have completed a sentence of 14 years and the female convicts who have completed eight years have been set free, according to jail officials.



Jail Superintendent N Murali Babu administered oath to beneficiaries regarding leading a good life outside and provided their release certificate.