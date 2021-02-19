Warangal: 44 lakh grant for start-ups

Warangal: Technology Business Incubator SR Innovation Exchange (SRiX), Warangal, on Thursday announced that it has disbursed a grant-in-aid of Rs 44 lakh to eight start-ups under the TIDE 2.0, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), scheme.



The recipients of the grant are Varaha Innovation Studios and Technologies, Youcode intelligence Solutions, Oakmont RSM Info Solutions, Viben QR Innovations, Garudaastra Aeroinventive Solutions, Cloudchip Technologies, MHFICTIO Creations and Gryptrx Solutions.

SR University Vice-Chancellor Dr GRC Reddy said, "It's exhilarating to listen to these bright innovators, TIDE grant will provide the initial ignition needed for them to develop a market ready product.

Their presence on the campus makes academics vibrant providing an opportunity for our students and faculty to associate with these young innovators and entrepreneurs."

Referring to the importance of 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Moschip Technology CEO Venkata Simhadri encouraged the entrepreneurs to focus on developing technologies and products that can replace imported goods.

"SRiX provides product designing, prototyping and testing infrastructure support for startups; our state-of-the-art precision component manufacturing capabilities ensure that any innovator who is keen on accuracy, precision in metal works doesn't go empty handed.

CNC Lathe, CNC milling machines, Laser cutting machines are available for innovators to get their products manufactured," SRiX CEO Sreedevi Devireddy. SRU Registrar Dr Archana Reddy, Dean-School of Engineering Dr V Mahesh, Dean-School of Agriculture Dr Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and Dean-School of Business Col BS Rao were among others present.