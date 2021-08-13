Warangal: 90-year-old dead man kept in fridge

Warangal: In a bizarre incident, body of a nonagenarian was found crammed in a refrigerator in Parkal in Hanumakonda on Thursday. The police said that they have found the body of Byram Balaiah (90) in his home located at Nagara Veedhi area in the town, after the neighbors who grew suspicious over the disappearance of the old man and a stink emanating from the house lodged a complaint with them.

Parkal ACP Shivaramaiah and Inspector Mahender Reddy inspected the house and on opening the fridge, they found the dead body of Balaiah in early decomposed state. It is learnt that Balaiah has been living with his grandson Nikhil who is mentally unstable.

The police said that Balaiah was ailing from some time died three days ago. Following which, Nikhil stuffed his grandfather's body in the refrigerator. According to police, Nikhil said he had no money to conduct the final rites of his grandfather. Nikhil wanted to conduct funeral of his grandfather after gathering money.

They have separated from their relatives long back. He said he is gathering money for the funeral and he put his grandfather in the fridge in the meanwhile. The police registered a case of suspicious death and took Nikhil into custody. Inspector Mahender Reddy said that they were waiting for post-mortem report