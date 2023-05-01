Warangal: A posh crematory that leaves you spellbound

Warangal: Don’t get flabbergasted. It’s a model graveyard (Vaikuntadhamam) that came up in Vajpayee Colony (Division 57) in the city and is ready for inauguration. With its amazingly posh looks, the graveyard is the best in the State for the dead, and a picturesque landscape for the bereaved attending the funeral of their near and dear. Spread over 2.5 acres, the graveyard facilitates four pyres, each having separate space for the conduct of rituals, locker rooms, wood storage room, washrooms for men and women.

These apart, the Vaikuntadhamam also has an office room, four waiting rooms and a spacious parking area. The authorities ensured greenery, lighting and mural paintings to enhance the aesthetics of the place.

The crematory even has a library for the booklovers and for those who search for some peace while waiting for the ritual. Speaking to The Hans India, Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani said, “The model graveyard is built at a cost of Rs 3.96 crore – Rs 2 crore from Chief Minister Assurance and 1.96 crore from the general funds of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC). We have plans to construct more such model graveyards in the city.”

MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao will inaugurate the facility on May 5, she added. The whole credit goes to KTR without whose support it wouldn’t have been possible, Sudharani said.