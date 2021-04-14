Warangal: Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated

Warangal: Guguloth Veeranna, Director of School of Distance Learning and Continuing Education (SDLCE) of Kakatiya University (KU), on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti said that Babasaheb was a champion of social reforms and human rights. The nation will remember his contribution in shaping the country's future by ensuring equal rights to all the citizens. Ambedkar strived hard to ensure the fruits of development shared equally by all in the country. Babasaheb had also fought for a caste-free society, he added.

Ambedkar was also an ardent proponent of rights of women and minorities, besides working for the empowerment of socially underprivileged, Veeranna said. He said that Dalits need to draw inspiration from Ambedkar who worked for the empowerment of marginalised sections.

KU management committee members Prof Thallapally Manohar, G Madan Kumar, KU SC, ST Association president and secretary r B Hanumanthu, Pulla Srinivas, Prof B Sureshlal, Kotte Bhaskar, Sangala Ephraim Raj, P Prathap and Narmetta Ailaiah were present.