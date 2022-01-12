Warangal: BJP slams Kadiyam for remarks on Bandi

Warangal: Former minister and BJP State vice-president Gunde Vijayarama Rao has come down heavily on former Deputy Chief Minister and TRS leader Kadiyam Srihari.

Addressing a press conference in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, Rao said that Kadiyam who never participated in Telangana Movement has no moral right to criticise BJP State president Bandi Sanjay. It may be recalled here that Kadiyam took on Bandi Sanjay in a press meet on Monday.

"The BJP has always supported separate Telangana and played a major role in its formation. During the agitation, Kadiyam was associated with the Telugu Desam and had never vouched for separate State. Kadiyam who time and again lambasted KCR during the agitation had later joined the TRS for power," Rao said. He dared Kadiyam to fight for the implementation of Dalit Bandhu and three-acre land to Dalits. Kadiyam who plays Dalit card also needs to answer why his party leader K Chandrasekhar Rao failed to make a Dalit the Chief Minister.

Rao said that the TRS Government which failed to allocate land for the tribal university and coach factory was trying to shift the blame onto BJP-led Central Government which is ridiculous. "Whatever development taking place in Warangal is because of Centre," Rao said, referring to the funding under Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY), Smart Cities Mission and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) etc.

He alleged that the State was delaying its share of funds (Rs 30 crore) to Rs 150 crore PMSSY super-speciality hospital on the premises of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC). The State also failed to acquire required land for the Mamnoor airport though the Centre had promised to revive it, he added. KCR who claims schemes such as Mission Bhagiratha and Kalyanalaxmi as his own were actually copied from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, he said.

