Warangal: BRS leaders busy with land grabbing, flays Congress

Warangal: Both the BJP and the BRS at the helm of affairs at the Centre and the State respectively have made a mockery of people’s aspirations by not fulfilling their election promises, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said. Addressing a press conference in Hanumakonda on Monday, Naini said that both the BJP and the BRS have been leveling allegations against each other instead of focusing on the issues faced by the people.

The State Government will have to tell what it has done for the shelterless people. “The poor man’s dreams of own house remained elusive as the KCR Government failed to further its double bedroom house promise,” Naini said. He alleged that the followers of Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar collected money from people, luring them to provide double bedroom houses. Further, he demanded the MLA to respond why he was hesitating to distribute the double bedroom houses to the eligible beneficiaries.

“The Prajavani, a grievance cell, conducted by the Warangal Police Commissionerate on every Monday has been witnessing a mad rush. A whopping 70 per cent of the complaints related to land grabbing were against the BRS leaders,” DCC chief alleged. MLA’s younger brother Vijay Bhaskar, Soda Kiran and Ranjith Reddy were engaged in grabbing the land under full tank level (FTL) of Bhadrakali Lake, he alleged. Naini urged people to approach the Commissioner of Police if they face any issues related to land grabbing.

“Why the development of Warangal city was choking even though it was selected under three flagship programmes such as Smart City Mission, Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT),” Naini pointed out.

He also sought an answer from the BRS leaders why Warangal is still using the five-decade-old Master Plan, and the reasons behind not implementing the new Master Plan. What about the underground drainage system promised by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in 2014. Naini questioned the government’s rationale behind organising ongoing decennial celebrations when it has done nothing for the people. Later, the Congress leaders led by Naini inspected the FTL of Bhadrakali Lake and showed the encroachments to the media persons. Senior leaders Bathini Srinivas Rao, T Venkateshwarlu, P Sriman, Binny Laxman, Puli Raju, Dr Puli Anil Kumar, B Sarala, B Vikram, K Venkat, G Swapna and P Rahul Reddy were among others present.