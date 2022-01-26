Warangal: Call to protect culture, heritage

Warangal: The onus is on every one to protect the culture and heritage of Warangal, the capital of Kakatiya Dynasty, said Kusuma Surya Kiran, founder president of Seva Tourism and Cultural Society. Speaking at the bike rally organised to sensitise people about the importance of tourism for the country's economy as part of 'National Tourism Day 2022' on Tuesday, he said that the Ministry of Tourism was celebrating this tourism day as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The theme for National Tourism Day is 'Rural and Community Centric Tourism', he said.

"The footfall of tourists to the erstwhile Warangal district has gone up since the 800-year-old engineering marvel Ramappa temple was included in the list of World Heritage Sites by the UNESCO. This apart, Pochampally village in Nalgonda district has got the tag of 'Best World Tourism Village' from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO)," Surya Kiran said.

The bike rally that started at Thousand Pillars Temple ended at Khush Mahal in Fort Warangal in which Seva Tourism volunteers and the staff of Telangana Tourism Development Corporation took part. V Jagadish, Mahesh, tourism officials Sridhar, Shyam, Lokesh, public garden walkers association president Jagan Goud, Banda Ravinder, Srikanth, Naresh, Ramu, Sridhar and Ajay were among others present.

Later, the Seva Tourism members organised a Swachh Bharat programme at Ramappa temple in Mulugu district. Mulugu Sub-registrar Taslima Mohammad also participated in the programme. The Seva tourism members felicitated Ramappa temple guides – Gorantla Vijay Kumar and T Venkatesh.