Warangal: Chaitanya university announces degree results

Warangal: Proving that coronavirus is not a hindrance if taken proper measures, the Chaitanya, Deemed to be University, is forging ahead with its academic programmes. The Chancellor Ch V Purushottam Reddy here on Saturday released the results of the degree final year examinations.

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the varsity had conducted the practical and theory exams through online - 'At Home Exams' – mode, following the SOP. The Chancellor said that they had implemented strict measures to avoid any kind of malpractice by the students. The varsity had conducted re-exam for those students who missed the exams due to technical glitches, he added.

"We feel proud to say that Chaitanya is the first university of the two in the country to conduct all UG exams and release the results to ensure that the students do not lose their academic year.

237 students of the university who already got placement got their result on time," Reddy said. On the academic front, Chaitanya has an enviable success, Reddy stated referring to their partnership with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to offer academic interface programmes.

Controller of Examinations Prof M Jagadeeshwar said that 614 students of the 743 who appeared for the exams have passed. As many as 240 of them got distinction, 184 received first class results, 161 get second class and 22 pass division.

Chaitanya Vice Chancellor G Damodar and Kakatiya University Additional Controller of Examination Dr Y Venkaiah were among others present.