Warangal: Congress complains about discrepancies in voter list

Warangal: TPCC Secretary Meesala Prakash has urged the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) to set right the discrepancies crept in the electoral rolls in the Warangal East Assembly constituency. In a letter submitted to the Municipal Commissioner Rizwan Basha Shaikh here on Tuesday, Prakash said that missing names from voters’ list turned out to be a major problem especially in the 27th Division of the GWMC.

While some of the voters belonging to 137 and 138 polling booths (Old Grain Market) found their names missing, the others identified their names in other polling booths, Prakash said. He sought the authorities to revise the electoral rolls and display them in the respective polling booths for the convenience of the people. Prakash also urged the authorities to resolve the issues faced by the booth level officers (BLOs). He stressed the need for changing the 138th polling booth to ST Hostel in Yakubpura.