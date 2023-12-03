Warangal: Congress confident, BRS hopeful

Warangal : Finally, the D-Day has arrived that decides the fate of the ruling BRS and the resurgent Congress in Telangana. Even though majority of exit polls are favouring Congress, the BRS leaders appeared confident that they could pull off a miracle and form the government for the third consecutive time. On the other hand, the Congress cadres appeared in a jubilant mood, expecting the end of the two-term regime of the BRS.

The Sunday’s (December 3) counting is to decide the fate of the 189 candidates in the fray from the 12 constituencies of the erstwhile Warangal district. In the 2018 elections, BRS proved its supremacy by winning the 10 seats. Although the Congress won the two seats, one was defected to the ruling BRS.

Meanwhile, arrangements are in place for the counting of votes. The counting will take place in five places. The counting of five constituencies – Warangal East, West, Parkal, Narsampet and Wardhannapet – will be held at Enumamula market yard in Warangal.

Jangaon, Palakurthi and Station Ghanpur seats will be counted at Vidya Bharati Engineering College in Jangaon. The social welfare gurukul school in Mahabubabad will host the counting process of Dornakal and Mahabubabad constituencies.

The counting of Bhupalpally constituency will be held at the local Ambedkar Stadium. The counting of Mulugu seat will take place at Mulugu collectorate.

Meanwhile, the police who are enforcing Section 144 at all counting centres banned rallies and the bursting of firecrackers on Sunday. The liquor shops will also be closed.