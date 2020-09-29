Warangal: Congress leaders in huddle to draw strategy for Council election

Warangal: As the election to the Council seat of the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency draws closer, the Warangal Congress leaders appear to be in a huddle to discuss party's strategy to counter the ruling TRS which already started its poll preparatory meetings.

Tasked by the TRS leadership, both the Ministers – Satyavathi Rathod and Errabelli Dayakar Rao – have already started conducting preparatory meetings in the erstwhile Warangal district to mobilise their cadres, especially focusing on voter enrolment. The MLAs too were asked to focus on the Council seat.

Ever since, the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief Prof Kodandaram gave indication that he would be in the fray for the Council seat, the election triggered a massive interest among the political circles and people. Notwithstanding the TJS' debacle in the 2018 Assembly elections, the TRS is not taking Prof Kodandaram lightly as he enjoys a good popularity among students, intellectuals, teachers, unemployed and employees.

It's too early to say whether the Congress, Telugu Desam and Left parties – CPI, CPM and New Democracy – would support his candidature or not. Apparently, the BJP is likely to go alone in the election.

On the other hand, DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy is busy organising meetings with the leaders of Warangal East and West constituencies. The leaders discussed at length about the failures of the TRS government. This apart, they decided to focus on enrolment of voters for the Graduates Constituency.

Speaking to The Hans India, DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said, "Our cadres will take up voter enrolment campaign from November 1. Our strategy is to expose the government's failures. The TRS which promised one lakh jobs didn't fulfill. It also promised to stop the migrations but the malady is still present."

Meanwhile, the TRS is yet to confirm that it would retain Palla Rajeshwar Reddy who emerged victorious in the 2015 election. As of now, he holds the post of Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman. TRS sources say that he is not interested to contest again for the Council seat.

It may be mentioned here that the voter turnout was just around 55 per cent in the 2015 election. This has prompted almost all the parties to focus on electorate to swing the pendulum in their way.