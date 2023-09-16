Warangal: Congress will send K Chandrashekar Rao to Cherlapally Jail says Ponnala Lakshmaiah

Warangal : Former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah has predicted that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will head straight to Cherlapally jail from his farm house in Eravelli after the upcoming elections. Congress will form the government and recover all the assets illegally amassed by KCR and his family, he added.

Ponnala said the upcoming Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to be held at Tukkuguda on the suburbs of Hyderabad will become a compass to national politics.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress Bhavan in Hanumakonda on Friday, he said that the definition of politics has totally changed since 2014. The ruling party leaders at the Centre and in the State started plundering the assets of the nation like the Britishers. Against this backdrop, Rahul Gandhi took out a laborious ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to unite the distressed people and to bring forth their untold misery to the light, he said.

Narendra Modi’s much-publicised programmes like Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Har Ghar Jal etc remained on paper, he said. Modi who said to explore into black money stashed in the foreign banks and credit Rs 15 lakh to each citizen in the country remained an unfulfilled promise. According to reports, deposits of Indians in Swiss banks stood at over Rs 14,000 crore at the end of 2013. It has now gone up to 31,700 crore, the former TPCC chief said. “Modi’s media blitz cost the nation crores of rupees but the cries of unemployed youth continue to rent the air,” Lakshmaiah said.