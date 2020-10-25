Warangal: Covid-19 fails to take sheen of Bathukamma

Warangal: The precincts of Padmakshi hillocks reverberated with thousands of women clad in traditional attire played around conical-shaped stack of seven concentric layers of flowers - Bathukamma, on the final day of nine-day festivity that showcases the unique culture of the region.



The gathering may not be equal to that of previous years'. Although the district administration had advised the people to celebrate the festival as a low-key affair due to coronavirus scare, nearly 70 per cent of the women in the city turned to Padmakshi gundam, regarded as the best place for Saddula Bathukamma in the State. The atmosphere at the Padmakshi hillocks on Saturday was vibrant with the women playing athukamma, with foot-tapping songs like 'Bathukamma, Bathukamma Uyyalo - Bangaru Bathukamma Uyyalo' and 'Rama Rama Rama Uyyalo – Ramane Sri Rama Uyyalo'. Indeed the finale was a huge occasion with a large number of women who formed circles, clapped and sang while moving around the Bathukammas. Such was the folkloric vibrancy of the Bathukamma.

Earlier in the day, the people had a tough time searching for as many varieties as possible among the traditionally used flowers – Gunugu (Celosia Argentea), Thangedu (Cassia Alata), Gummadi (gourd flower), Tamera (Indian Lotus), Jilledu (Calotropis), Dosa (Cucumis), Ganneru (Oleander), Katla (Ipomoea), Beera (Luffa), Gaddi (Tridax procumbens), Banti (Marigold), and Oma (Ajwain). In the end, they had to make do with the available ones.



In a precautionary measure, the administration didn't allow the women to float their Bathukammas in Padmakshi gundam to avoid any untoward incident. They deployed personnel to float the Bathukammas in the pond.

It may be noted here that although the authorities have made arrangements at 19 other locations in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation limits for the conduct of Saddula Bathukamma, a large number of people turn to Padmakshi gundam, where close to one lakh people gather every year for the occasion. The women who obeyed the administration's advice were seen playing Bathukamma in their apartments and colonies.