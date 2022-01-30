Warangal: Demand for coach factory gets shriller

Warangal: With just a couple of days to go for the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to submit the Union Budget in the Parliament, the All-party Opposition leaders, barring the BJP, intensified agitation demanding the Centre to allocate funds for the railway coach factory, and periodic overhauling (POH) unit in Kazipet. The All-party leaders including the ruling TRS staged a massive protest at Kazipet Chowrastha on Saturday.

Speaking at the dharna, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar criticised the BJP-led Central government for not allocating funds for the Railway projects in Kazipet – coach factory and POH.

"Although the State government had allocated 150 acres for the wagon factory, the Centre was not coming forward to further the assurance given under the AP Reorgansiation Act-2014," Vinay said. It's high time that the Centre considers its promise and allocates funds in the upcoming Budget 2022-23.

Jangaon DCC president Janga Raghava Reddy came down heavily on the Centre for its step-motherly treatment to Telangana. "Although Kazipet is strategically located, linking the southern part of the country with the North, the Centre continues to ignore the justifiable demands of the Telangana State.

The Centre has been leaving Telangana State high and dry in every Budget without making any significant allocations," Janga Raghava Reddy said. CPM Hanumakonda district secretary M Chukkaiah, KUDA former chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, Congress leaders Jakkula Ravinder Yadav, leaders of CPI, CPI –ML New Democracy, Telugu Desam and Railway unions were among others who participated in the protest.