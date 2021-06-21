Warangal: Dr Ramaka Srinivas Research centre sought

Warangal: Renowned cardiologist Srinivas Ramaka has urged the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to establish a multidisciplinary research centre in the proposed multi super-speciality hospital on Warangal Central Prison land. In a letter to the Chief Minister here on Sunday, Dr Srinivas who is associated with medical field for over three decades as a practicing doctor sought the necessity for a separate institute of infectious diseases.



"With the lessons learnt from Covid-19, it is pertinent to establish an Epidemiology unit which studies every disease and outbreak in detail and this knowledge will be useful to suggest measures to counter the disease," he said. The facility should have residential accommodation for both clinical paramedical and nonteaching staff. It is also essential that dormitories for attendants of patients should also be provided on the premises, he said.

He also emphasised the need for establishing a Public Health Unit dedicated for community-oriented preventive, screening and surveillance programs. Dr Srinivas said that the institute should also aim for strict implementation of all National Health Programmes.

There needs to be a strict clinical auditing at every stage of the patients' stay in the hospital.

Apart from catering to the needs of the poor without any service charges, the affordable can be charged reasonably, he said.

He said that a strong belief that with a sense of Patience, Passion and Perseverance should be instilled among the entire medical workforce.