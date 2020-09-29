Warangal: Dr Srinivas Ramaka on mission to compile database on heart ailments

Warangal: In a bid to compile a large database on cardiovascular disease (CVD), the Srinivasa Heart Foundation headed by Dr Srinivas Ramaka has embarked upon a massive project that could help a lot to the medical fraternity in healthcare.

The foundation organised a webinar to launch the 'Warangal Heart Study' as part of World Heart Day on Tuesday.

The webinar was attended by Dr Vemuri Murthy of University of Illinois, Dr S Sandhya, Principal of Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, Dr Anitha from California, USA, Dr Vasudeva Murthy from Jayamukhi College of Pharmacy and scores of students.

This time around Dr Srinivas' mission is to create a database of every variable and every type of heart disease so that the outcomes can be studied. Dr Srinivas has the data of all the patients who had turned to Srinivasa Heart Centre for the last 21 years, and this apart, those who had attended free camps organised by Srinivasa Heart Foundation, and the health surveys conducted by it.

"Population studies incorporating data of every individual is essential not only for research but also for improving disease or health outcomes," Dr Srinivas said.

The aim is to include data of every person as per international guidelines, aiming a total of one lakh subjects which hopefully will be the largest population study and a single centre study in India.

This is expected to be a large database on cardiovascular disease and a database of every variable and every type of heart disease so that outcomes can be studied. This is a project aiming to translate research into good patient outcomes so that societal health can be improved. This study is only an observational study, Dr Srinivas said.