Warangal: Drive against malnutrition

Warangal: Even though the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has been creating havoc, the government's focus is on undernourished, Warangal Rural District Welfare Officer K Chinnaiah said, taking part in the Poshan Maah 2020, a programme aimed at getting rid of malnutrition, at Narsampet on Tuesday.

Stating that malnutrition has always remained a major health issue, the government has been implementing several programmes to address it. Chinnaiah said that the Women Development and Child Welfare Department has been organising awareness programmes to sensitise masses about the malnutrition, anaemia and hygiene.

He said that their focus is on focusing on promoting iron and folic acid in children six months to 59 months, growth monitoring and promotion, breast feeding, complementary feeding and vitamin 'A' supplementation. These indicators help in achieving goals such as reducing stunting, under-nutrition, anaemia among young children, he added.

ALMSC Chairperson Malleshwari lauded the Anganwadi teachers for encouraging the children to attend the online classes. Later, the DWO administered the pledge to strengthen the scheme that contributes towards a malnutrition-free country.

The DWO distributed take home ration (THR) to the beneficiaries on the occasion. Anganwadi State president Nalla Bharathi and Md Ghousia were among others present.