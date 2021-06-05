Warangal: Eatala an opportunist says CPI Thakkallapalli Srinivas Rao

Warangal: The BJP has become a haven for the tainted leaders, CPI State secretariat member Thakkallapalli Srinivas Rao said. Speaking at the party meeting here on Saturday, he found fault with the BJP for offering political asylum to leaders who were mired in corruption.

"By deciding to embrace the BJP after quitting the TRS, former minister Eatala Rajender made a historic blunder. Eatala who claims himself as leftist and diplomatic lost his pride by opting his political furtherance with the saffron party. His act is only to protect his assets," Rao said.

As long as Eatala enjoyed power, he was there in the TRS party as a slave. All of a sudden, Eatala became cautious about self-respect after he was stripped of his minister post, Rao said. Eatala is more an opportunist rather than an honest politician, he added.

Rao criticised the BJP for paving way for the entry of Eatala, who is facing allegations of encroaching assigned lands into the party fold. Earlier, the BJP also accepted the entry of MPs Sujana Chowdary and CM Ramesh who were facing the inquiry of Enforcement Directorate (ED) for their alleged financial irregularities.

It indicates, BJP stooped to any level to strengthen itself politically and to implement its communal agenda, he added. CPI Urban district secretary Mekala Ravi, senior leaders Karre Bikshapathi, Sheikh Bashamiya, Thota Bikshapathi, Gannarapu Ramesh, Bussa Ravinder, Maddela Yellesh and Dandu Laxman were present.