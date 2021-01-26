Warangal: Efforts on to make Warangal crime-free, says top cop

Warangal: Commissioner of Police P Promod Kumar called upon the business community to support the police's efforts in turning Warangal a crime-free city. Addressing the businessmen here on Monday, he said that a plan is on the anvil to constitute 'Society for Warangal Security Council' in the city, based on the idea of the DGP M Mahender Reddy. The aim of the Council is to keep a tab on crime in the city, he added.



Although it was planned to set up the Council last year, it was put on a backburner due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, he said. "The police need the support of the people to achieve the very aim of the Council," he said.

The aim is to install 25,000 CCTV cameras by the end of 2021. All the CCTV cameras will be integrated and monitored by the Command Control in the Commissionerate, he said.

The Commissioner asked the businessmen to contribute financially for the installation of CCTV cameras. The maintenance of the CCTV cameras will be overseen by private agencies, he said. Referring to the importance of CCTV cameras, Promod said that the police were able to solve 18 cases with the footage.

Central Zone in-charge DCP Pushpa explained about the Council how it regulates law and order in the city. Later, some businessmen announced donations for the constitution of the Council and its operations. ACPs Jitender Reddy, Girikumar and Ravinder Kumar were among others present.