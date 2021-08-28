Warangal: Farmer's daughter scripts her success story

Warangal: Dreams can be translated into reality only with perseverance and indomitable will. A farmer's daughter Kavati Mamatha, who hails from historical Khilashapur village in Jangaon district, scripted her success by making it to a reputed IT company with a CTC of Rs 20 lakh per annum.



Mamatha, last of the four siblings born to Kavati Rajaiah-Yadamma couple, is now pursuing her post-graduation in the Sumathi Reddy Institute of Technology (SRIT) for Women. Grabbing Validation Engineer job in the NXP Semiconductors, Pune, an IT major that provides end-to-end solutions for Wireless LAN, and Bluetooth connectivity, is no easy task by any means, especially for a girl whose family's financial background is not so encouraging. Mamatha knows it well that her father, a farmer, is the only breadwinner in her family although all her elder siblings graduated. Mamatha attributes her success to her faculty and the ambience provided by her college management.

"Thanks to my faculty who always focus on foundational concepts which are vital in students' success. The recruitment process started with a written test that included technical and non technical questions. After being shortlisted in the written test, I had gone through four more rounds of interviews. While the first three were technical, the final round was HR," Mamatha told The Hans India.

Mamatha, who aspires to become a scientist at the ISRO, said that she got a huge support and guidance from the faculty that finally landed her in a lucrative job.

Kavati Rajaiah, who is on cloud 9 after his daughter Mamatha's success, profusely thanked the SR Educational Society A Varada Reddy for providing state-of-art facilities in the college to the students, besides constantly encouraging them. "Since the establishment of our institution in 2009, we always strived hard to provide top class facilities to the students. As a result, 90 per cent of our students have got placements in reputed MNCs." said A Varada Reddy, Chairman.

"Our curriculum includes a progressive plan right from the first year in both education and training for campus placements. Our institution is in first place in university academic results." said Dr Rajasri Reddy, Principal.