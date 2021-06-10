Warangal: Fear of black magic grips villagers

Warangal: The residents of Upparapalli village under Chennaraopet mandal in Warangal Rural district were in the grip of black magic fear with the sudden 'disappearance' of 32-year-old farmer Chimala Satish when they woke up on Thursday.

The family members said that Satish who was sleeping in front of their residence on Wednesday night was missing in the morning. The reason behind their commotion was traces of sorcery.

They found lemons, chillies, turmeric, vermillion etc in a box drawn by charcoal besides the cot on which Satish was slept. Satish also sells milk in Narsampet after collecting them from the villagers.

Got wind of the incident, the Chennaraopet police launched a search for Satish. Sub-inspector Seelam Ravi registered a case based on Satsh's mother Ilamma. Meanwhile, the villagers murmured that a man was also disappeared in the similar circumstances and he is yet to be traced out.