Warangal: Fests recharge students

Warangal: The two-day National Level Student Cultural Carnival-SANSKRITI '22, organised by the Student Activity Centre (SAC), Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science, Warangal (KITSW) ended here on Saturday. It may be mentioned here that the Fest was inaugurated by Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi on Friday. He said, "Integrity, perseverance and hard work play a key role in the development of students. Learning is a continuous process, and it will never be ignored. Realise your potential and work on it to make a big career.

Poet, storyteller and cartoonist Nellutla Ramadevi said that culture is strongly connected to everything that happens in your life. She said that fire, eagerness and hope are the pillars of success. "Rivers never go backwards," she said. Folk singer and lyricist Mittapalli Surender told the students to dream to achieve success.

Principal Prof. K Ashoka Reddy said that extracurricular activities like SANSKRITI '22 help students learn new skills, to improve academic performance and social skills. It also helps students develop leadership qualities.

Rajya Sabha MP Capt. V Lakshmikantha Rao greeted the students on the occasion. Meanwhile, DJ Organic, Western Beats and Elegante Fashion Show and other dance and music programmes captivated the students. Dean student affairs Prof. G Raghotham Reddy, Associate Dean students affairs and Associate professor of EEED, M Narasihma Rao, all the deans, all the heads, MDF club general secretary D. Sathivik Reddy, Sanskriti'22 General Secretary, A. Rohit and Associate professor of Chemistry & PRO Dr. D Prabhakara Chary were among others present