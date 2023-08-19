Warangal: Focus on developmental works, Vinay tells officials

Warangal : It’s high time that the district officials need to focus on various ongoing developmental works in the Warangal West constituency, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said.

He along with Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman Sunder Raj Yadav, district collector Sikta Patnaik and municipal commissioner Shaik Rizwan Basha conducted a review meeting on the ongoing developmental works such as roads and drains in Hanumakonda on Friday. He directed the officials to speed up the works so as to complete them within the timeframe. He also told them to ensure quality of work without fail. “The need of the hour is constant monitoring. Officials priority should be on reinstating the roads and drains that have been damaged in the recent floods,” Vinay said.

He also focused on the preparedness of the administration in dealing with the floods. The authorities need to take measures to prevent inundation of colonies, he said. “I will inspect the ongoing developmental works in the city from next week. The onus is on officials to prepare an action plan to prevent flooding in the city,” Vinay said.

As part of the city beautification, new junctions will be developed, and the land will be acquired by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Vinay said.