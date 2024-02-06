Live
Warangal gets premium skill development centre
Warangal is to get a Technology Centre, a premium skill development centre established through the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
Warangal: Warangal is to get a Technology Centre, a premium skill development centre established through the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Thanks to the Forests and Environment Konda Surekha who was instrumental in getting the centre to Warangal. It may be noted here that the Technology Centres play a major role in the development of manufacturing as well as services and contribute significantly to the growth of the country’s economy.
The government aims to increase the number of technology centres to provide tools, trained personnel and consultancy to MSMEs for stimulating the growth of industries. Under the programme, the Centre will provide Rs 200 crore for setting up the infrastructure. These centres will provide access to advanced manufacturing technologies; skilling of manpower in technology development; providing technical and business advisory support to MSMEs. The centre will be established at Rangasaipet under Fort Warangal mandal.