Warangal growth on the anvil: Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao

Warangal: Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao has said that the Council has approved developmental works worth around Rs 88 crore. Speaking at the general body meeting of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) here on Friday, he said that never before the civic body taken up developmental works like now. "In all, the Council had approved works worth around Rs 250 crore in its 15 sittings," Prakash Rao said.

In a bid to keep denizens' physically fit, the civic body is setting up two open gyms each in all 58 divisions, the Mayor said. In addition to the existing two nurseries in the city, 15 more are to come up, he said, stating that the GWMC has proposed to plant 20 lakh saplings. The Mayor said that they have proposed to purchase 150 Swachh Autos to keep the city clean.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that State had witnessed all round development despite the coronavirus scare.

Referring to the expansion of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital, the Minister said that they have plans to relocate the Central Jail to use its land for the MGM.

"As the draft Master Plan didn't include the issue of nalahs, the matter will be discussed with MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao. The Master Plan would be revised to address the problems that recently cropped up due to torrential rains," the Minister said. Stating that encroachments on nalahs are being demolished by the civic body, Errabelli sought the support of the corporators. He said that a meeting with KTR would be organised where the corporators can come up with the civic issues.

MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy said that development of the city is not possible unless the authorities focus on drainage and storm-water drains. Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender emphasised the need for coordination between the civic body officials and people's representatives. He said that authorities demolished the house of corporator Damodar without verifying the facts.

MLA Aroori Ramesh, Deputy Mayor Khaja Sirajuddin, Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy and Additional Commissioner Ch Nageshwar were among others present.